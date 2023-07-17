Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with the passage of a weak tropical wave, along with a moderate to fresh trade wind flow transporting shallow low level patches across the area will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and breezy conditions, with brief cloudy spells and a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies initially with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly before midnight, becoming fair to partly cloudy in general with a reduction in shower activity thereafter.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, reaching as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life