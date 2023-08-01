Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave that has moved west of the region could still trigger some showers across the islands today. Later tonight dry and stable air settling over the area will restrict shower activity.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 6 to 15 km/h or 4 to 9 mph today then becoming light and variable tonight..

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:53 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

