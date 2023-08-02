Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively stable atmosphere across the area, the combination of light winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could trigger some localized shower activity over and around the islands today. By late tonight into tomorrow, a tropical wave will move into the area and further increase the chances for shower activity across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny and very warm conditions, with brief cloudy spells and a moderate chance of brief localized showers mainly during the mid-morning to afternoon hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, becoming increasingly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 9 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:53 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life