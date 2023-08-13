Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a tropical wave, low moisture levels in the atmosphere across the area will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the Leewards and BVI during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with only a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, reaching as high as 41 km/h or 25 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:47 pm.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this informationii appropriatei(ly for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.