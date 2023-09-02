Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. High pressure will support stable atmospheric conditions across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East to south-east 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 meters or 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:32 pm

