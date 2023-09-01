Evening Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate tradw wind flow will continue to traverse the area and will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers, becoming mostly sunny in general thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 26 mph or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.