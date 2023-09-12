Synopsis: The movement of Hurricane Lee away from the islands will continue to induce a southerly wind flow across the area during the next 24 hours. This flow, along with daytime heating, available moisture and weak instability could trigger periods of localized shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general, with brief cloudy spells and a moderate chance of brief localized showers developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief evening shower.

Winds: South-southwest at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: Northerly swells reaching 2.1 to 2.8 metres or 7 to 9 feet. Therefore a high surf warning remains in place mainly for the northern coastlines of the islands..

Sunset today: 6:24 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

