Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable air mass, associated with a ridge of high pressure, will continue to persist and restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: South at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: Northerly swells reaching 2.1 to 2.8 meters or 7 to 9 feet. A high surf warning remains in effect mainly for the northern coastline of the island..

Sunset today: 6:23 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life