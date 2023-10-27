Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, the combination of a surface trough being enhanced by a persistent upper level trough will maintain a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity across the area during that time.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers. Some showers could be moderate to locally heavy at times, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies in general with periods of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms developing.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, reaching as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly during heavier showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: Northerly swells reaching 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet. Therefore a high surf warning remains in effect mainly for the north and eastern coastlines of the island..

Sunset today: 5:49 pm

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀..

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP

https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bviddmapp

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.