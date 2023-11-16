Synopsis: A generally settled atmosphere because of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph with possible gusts up to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life