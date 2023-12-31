Synopsis: A line of cloudiness and showers will continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:53 pm.