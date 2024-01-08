Synopsis: A very dry and stable air mass associated with a ridge of high pressure will persist across the area and continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies in general, with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief morning shower.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with swells reaching 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Therefore, a high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 5:58 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

