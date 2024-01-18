Synopsis: Windy conditions will continue to drive patches of low level clouds and pockets of moisture across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands to generate brief passing showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph in showers.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. The small craft and high surf advisories are in effect..

Sunset today: 6:04 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life