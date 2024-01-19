Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to transport pockets of low level moisture across the area quite frequently, which will lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East- southeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 48 km/h or 30 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. Therefore a small craft advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:05 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

