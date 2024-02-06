Synopsis: A dry and stable air mass will continue to persist and restrict shower activity across the area today. However, moisture and instability associated with an active frontal trough will significantly increase the chances for cloudiness and shower activity across the BVI later tonight into tomorrow.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: South at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:15 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life