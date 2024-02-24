Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Meanwhile weak instability and moisture associated with a weak trough could trigger few passing showers across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.
Winds: East 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:23 pm
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life