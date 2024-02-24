Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Meanwhile weak instability and moisture associated with a weak trough could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:23 pm

