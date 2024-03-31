Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: A relatively stable airmass that’s low on moisture will persist across the area during the next 24 hours. However shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity occasionally during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: Northeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet, with swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet..

Sunset today: 6:32 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.