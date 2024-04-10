Synopsis: Weak instability associated with a shear line could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast 16 to 35 km/h or 10 to 22 mph and gusting to 53 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells..

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola