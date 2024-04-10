Synopsis: Weak instability associated with a shear line could trigger few showers across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers
Winds: East-northeast 16 to 35 km/h or 10 to 22 mph and gusting to 53 km/h or 33 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells..
Sunset today: 6:34 pm.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life