Synopsis: A somewhat stable atmosphere will limit shower activity across the region today. However, some moisture and instability moving back into the region tonight will increase the chances of showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph and gusting to near 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 metres or 6 to 10 feet with northerly swells peaking to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect, and a small craft advisory is now in effect..

Sunset today: 6:35 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola