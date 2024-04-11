close
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Weather
Synopsis: A somewhat stable atmosphere will limit shower activity across the region today. However, some moisture and instability moving back into the region tonight will increase the chances of showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph and gusting to near 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 metres or 6 to 10 feet with northerly swells peaking to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect, and a small craft advisory is now in effect..

Sunset today:  6:35 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.