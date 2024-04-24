Synopsis: An approaching line of moisture, coupled with a warm southeasterly wind flow and daytime heating will heighten the chances for shower activity across the area later today into tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy conditions, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:38 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola