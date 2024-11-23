Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough, along with low level patches traversing the area on a light to moderate trade wind flow could maintain a heightened chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster