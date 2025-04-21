WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

SYNOPSIS: Generally stable conditions are expected over the British Virgin Islands as a ridge regains dominance over the Territory.

WEATHER TODAY: Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with a low chance of showers.

WINDS: Norte at 10-17mph with higher gusts.

SEAS: 6-8 feet, Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.