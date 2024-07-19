WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Lingering moisture due to the presence of a tropical wave will continue to affect the territory late morning with gradual improvement later today.

Saharan Dust is also in the area producing hazy conditions and may escalate symptoms of allergies.

A Small Craft Advisory is in place for waters on the Atlantic side approximately 20 nautical miles out from the Islands. Small craft should not traverse these waters out of safety.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.