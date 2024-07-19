Air Quality Update for the Virgin Islands

More dust on the way for the Virgin Islands. A thick layer of Saharan Dust is expected to move through the Territory for the weekend. The air quality could possibly reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups this weekend. The Sahara Dust is at its peak for the season, which means the air quality is expected to deteriorate more over the days to come.

Residents should be keen on knowing what the symptoms are for prolonged exposure to the dust.

Symptoms:

Itchy eyes Runny Nose Sore Throat Dry Cough

Children, elderly and individuals with respiratory illness should be careful throughout next couple of days.

Tips:

Wear a mask if outside

Avoid outdoors if possible

Keep allergy medication such as inhalers close by

If symptoms persist for a long time, or progressively get worse, seek medical attention immediately.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.