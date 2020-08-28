WHO/Jack Ma Foundation Donation Arrives in BVI

The Territory received donated masks from the World Health Organisation and the Jack Ma Foundation August 19. The masks, which will help residents protect themselves from the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, were distributed to CARICOM member states through the Caribbean Disaster & Emergency Management Agency.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Ms. Petrona Davies and Department of Disaster Management Planning and Preparedness Manager Ms. Sheniah Armstrong received the masks at the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport.

The Virgin Islands was one of 20 CARICOM states to benefit from the WHO/Jack Ma Foundation’s donation of approximately $700,000 in personal protective equipment. The supplies were delivered to the recipient member states through CDEMA’s Integrated Regional Logistics Hub.