Alert Level Remains at Orange at La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent

In the latest update on La Soufrière from St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organisation Alert, level remains at orange with no evacuation orders. However, local authorities remind persons in the area that it is not safe to visit the dome at this time.
For the latest official information on La Soufrière, visit www.nemo.gov.vc/nemo/
Full NEMO SVG safety bulletin issued January 13, 2021 at 8pm follows:
- Heavy cloud did not allow for aerial reconnaissance today, arrangements have been made for aerial reconnaissance over the next few days via helicopter.
- The dome that broke through the crater floor, on December 27, 2020, on the south-west perimeter of the existing dome, continues to grow within the crater of La Soufrière and has an ellipsoid shape with growth expanding in a westerly direction.
- Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.
- Thomas Christopher and Dr. Adam Stinton, two scientists from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) based at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today on board the Regional Security Services (RSS) Aircraft. Their main mission will be to gather data from the dome and crater through temperature and photogrammetry and gas measurements using a MultiGAS and spectrometer.
- The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has finalized helicopter support for the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) Team to install equipment and collect samples from the summit of the volcano.
- Rotary helicopter aircraft services will be available from Thursday 14th January, 2020. to support access to sampling of the extrusive materials, air lifting equipment to the flanks of the volcano, surveillance/reconnaissance to analyse changes in the volcano and other relevant support to the work of the scientists This service will be provided at a cost of £51,000 through the Memorandum of Understanding on the ‘UK Support for the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Response Teams programme’.
- The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.
- NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufriere Volcano until the scientists advise that it is safe to do so.
- NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.