Alert Level Remains at Orange at La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent

In the latest update on La Soufrière from St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organisation Alert, level remains at orange with no evacuation orders. However, local authorities remind persons in the area that it is not safe to visit the dome at this time.

For the latest official information on La Soufrière, visit www.nemo.gov.vc/nemo/

Full NEMO SVG safety bulletin issued January 13, 2021 at 8pm follows: