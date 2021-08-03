ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE

Forecaster Papin and Brown of the National Hurricane Centre stated. A surface trough of low pressure over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean centered a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next day or two while it moves northward or northwestward before the system moves over cooler waters by Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands through Wednesday.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory. You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.