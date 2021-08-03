WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Weak available moisture along with a bit of day time heating of the land could trigger unsettled weather across the area mainly this afternoon. Then, late tonight, a tropical wave will enter the area and further increase the chance for unsettled weather conditions.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers becoming cloudy in the pre-dawn hours with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers

Winds: East where speeds will range from 15 to 24 km/h or 9 to 15 mph with occasionally lighter spells.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:52 pm.

