ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE, Monday 16 October:

A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic about midway between the Windward Islands and western Africa is producing disorganized shower activity. The low-level circulation has become better defined since yesterday and, since environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for further development, a tropical depression is still likely to form within a few days. This system is forecast to move westward or west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

This broad area of low pressure (Al94) is located 10.0N 37.5W, or about 1968.34 miles east of the Virgin Islands. AL94 is moving at 10MPH to the west- northwest, at this time AL94 is no threat to the Virgin Islands, however, persons must continue to monitor the Atlantic in case of any change with this system.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life