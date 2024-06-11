UPDATED HURRICANE SEASON FORECAST: WELL-ABOVE AVERAGE

Very warm seas and an apparent shift to La Nina conditions have led to forecasters to continue to anticipate a more active than average hurricane season.

In their June 11th extended range outlook, the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project has maintained their “well above average” expected level of storm activity for the Atlantic basin, with an expected 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

Virgin Islands residents are reminded that it only takes one storm impact on our shores to make is a very busy season for us, so it is important to prepare thoroughly for storms and hurricanes each season.