Public Works Department Seeks Heavy Equipment Operators to Enhance Disaster Response Capacity

The Public Works Department is enhancing its emergency response capabilities as the Territory prepares for a very active hurricane season.

Forecasters expect 17 to 25 storms to form in the Atlantic between June 1 and the end of November with at least 8 forecast to be full-blown hurricanes. Four to seven are expected to be major hurricanes.

Director of the Public Works Department, Mr. Jeremy Hodge said a series of meetings have been held with Heavy Equipment Operators earlier this year to discuss the Territory’s emergency response efforts after natural disasters and unforeseen events.

Mr. Hodge said, “In February, we had some Territory-wide meetings with operators to find the best way to have them engaged as a first response after natural disasters and unforeseen events that require an emergency response.”

The Director said as a result of the meetings, the Public Works Department was able to mobilise teams to clear roadways and debris, ensuring public access to thoroughfares during emergencies.

Mr. Hodge said the department is in the process of establishing a framework and is inviting heavy equipment owners to register with the department. He said owners of heavy equipment who have done work or not with the department are asked to reapply by emailing the following information to [email protected]:

Name

Residence

Equipment owned

Email address

The Public Works Department remains committed to providing a robust and advanced infrastructure network throughout the Virgin Islands.

(Photo credit: GIS/Giovanni Herbert)