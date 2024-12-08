EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches approaching the islands could generate brief periods of showers over the islands throughout the period.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:38 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:43 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster