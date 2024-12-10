EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION DUE TO ELEVATED SEAS

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, pockets of low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger periods of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 29 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:39 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:43 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster