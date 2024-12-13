EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Instability and moisture associated with a trough across the area will continue to trigger shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-southeast at 6 to 22 km/h or 3 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:44 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster