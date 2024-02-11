EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A surface high pressure continues to build across the region. This will maintain stable atmospheric conditions across the area. Meanwhile northerly swells will continue to maintain elevated seas.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: Northeast at 20 to 33 km/h or 13 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells. Therefore a high surf advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 6:17 pm.

