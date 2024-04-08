EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a frontal trough will heighten the chances of showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372