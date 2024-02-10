EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRIGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively stable airmass across the area, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: Northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: North easterly swells reaching 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:48 am.

