EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRIGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively stable airmass across the area, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.
Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.
Winds: Northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..
Seas: North easterly swells reaching 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:48 am.
Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life