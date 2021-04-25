EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A high pressure system is the dominant feature. As a result, the chances for cloudiness and showers will remain low for the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 28 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:38 pm.