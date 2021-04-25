WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to dominate weather conditions over the BVI today and tonight; Therefore, apart from a few shallow clouds which could be pushed over the islands by a moderate windflow, no significant weather will impact these islands during the period

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 10 -18 mph or 17 to 30 km/h but becoming east-southeasterly by tomorrow.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:38 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.