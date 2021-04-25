WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to dominate weather conditions over the BVI today and tonight; Therefore, apart from a few shallow clouds which could be pushed over the islands by a moderate windflow, no significant weather will impact these islands during the period
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers
Winds: Generally easterly at 10 -18 mph or 17 to 30 km/h but becoming east-southeasterly by tomorrow.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:38 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.
