EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 to 45 percent or moderate chance of brief showers in the later part of the evening.
Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with spots of sun. It will be breezy with spotty showers at 60 percent.
Winds: average from the East at 12 mph with a maximum gusts at 17 mph
Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet..
Sunset today: 6:42 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.