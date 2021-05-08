EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 to 45 percent or moderate chance of brief showers in the later part of the evening.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with spots of sun. It will be breezy with spotty showers at 60 percent.

Winds: average from the East at 12 mph with a maximum gusts at 17 mph

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:42 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.