WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Weather today: Breezy and cloudy this morning with some sun with a feel of 85 to 90 degress. 55 percent perception where we should expect some passing showers in the mornning and afternoon.

Weather tonight : Slightly warm, cloudy and breezy this evening with a couple of showers at a 60 percent perception.

Winds: average from the East at 14 mph with a maximum gusts at 18 mph

Seas: 0.7 to 1.3 metres or 2 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:43 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.

A Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers.

Hope you all have a wonderful day!