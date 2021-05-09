WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Weather today: Breezy and cloudy this morning with some sun with a feel of 85 to 90 degress. 55 percent perception where we should expect some passing showers in the mornning and afternoon.
Weather tonight : Slightly warm, cloudy and breezy this evening with a couple of showers at a 60 percent perception.
Winds: average from the East at 14 mph with a maximum gusts at 18 mph
Seas: 0.7 to 1.3 metres or 2 to 4 feet..
Sunset today: 6:43 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.
A Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers.
Hope you all have a wonderful day!
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.