EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A weakening trough in the vicinity of the BVI will maintain a heighten chance of showers over the BVI tonight; from tomorrow a ridge will cause a reduction in the chance of showers

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy a mixture of brief showers and or rain and a moderate chance of thunderstorms

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Easterly at 13 to 26 mph or 8 to 16 mph with higher spells over elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

