EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A mid to upper level low is generating unstable conditions across the area which could lead to unsettled weather mainly tonight.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution mainly on the eastern side of the island.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.