EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A cold front interacting with a deep layered trough is approaching the area and is expected to produce a significant amount of rainfall. Possible total rainfall accumulation over the next 24 hours is 12.7 to 50.8 mm or 0.50 to 2.0 inches. Therefore, a flash flood watch is in effect. Additionally, moderate to fresh breeze is being generated by a relatively tight pressure gradient.

Weather tonight: Cloudy to overcast with thundershowers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy to overcast with thundershowers

Winds: South with speeds ranging from 22 to 39 km/h or 14 to 24 mph gusting occasionally as high as 61 km/h or 38 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Mariners should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life