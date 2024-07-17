HEAT UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Very hot conditions expected for the remainder of the week especially during hours 11am-3pm. Temperatures in the high 80s and heat index in excess of 100F coupled with the presence of the Sahara Dust will make environmental conditions very uncomfortable for individuals.

The Department of Disaster Management is encouraging residents is reduce exposure to the sun as much as possible in the coming days. These excessive hot and humid conditions are can cause heat stress on your bodies which can cause serious health problems. Individuals that have to be outside are encouraged to ensure to take more breaks and keep hydrated.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.