close
…HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE LESSER ANTILLES…

…HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE LESSER ANTILLES…

Latest NewsWeather
October 20, 20235Views
SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST...0000 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...14.5N 59.7W
ABOUT 90 MI...140 KM E OF MARTINIQUE
ABOUT 170 MI...270 KM SE OF GUADELOUPE
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...990 MB...29.23 INCHES

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located by NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 14.5 
North, longitude 59.7 West.  Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h).  A turn toward the northwest 
is anticipated tonight, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night.  On the forecast 
track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight through Saturday night, and then move north 
of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.


British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches.

These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.
Forecaster Pasch

For additional information see the link below :
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/202354.shtml?