…HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE LESSER ANTILLES…

SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST...0000 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...14.5N 59.7W ABOUT 90 MI...140 KM E OF MARTINIQUE ABOUT 170 MI...270 KM SE OF GUADELOUPE MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...990 MB...29.23 INCHES

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located by NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 14.5 North, longitude 59.7 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is anticipated tonight, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight through Saturday night, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Forecaster Pasch