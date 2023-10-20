TAMMY A LITTLE STRONGER WHILE PASSING JUST EAST OF MARTINIQUE

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 14.7 North, longitude 60.2 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is anticipated tonight, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the
forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight through Saturday night, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so while the hurricane moves near or over portions of the Leeward Islands.
For more information see the link below:
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/210254.shtml?