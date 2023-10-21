TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.
At 200 AM AST (0600 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 60.3 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is anticipated this morning, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn tonight through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through tonight, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.
The Department of Disaster Management is as residents to remain vigilant and keenly monitor the updates.
