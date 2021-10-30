Highsurf Advisory For The BVI

Urgent – Marine Weather Message

High Surf Advisory

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀…

Locations to be affected: Reefs and exposed mainly north-facing coastlines with relatively shallow, gently to moderately sloping near shore areas.

𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗪𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆.

Synopsis: Moderate long period swells are expected to reach the area and affect mainly north-facing coastlines. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of those using the affected coastlines isforecast to rise, with the potential for significant impacts. These swells are expected to cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents near affected coastlines.

𝗔 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝟮 𝘁𝗼 𝟯 𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝟲 𝘁𝗼 𝟭𝟬 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮, 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀.

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.2 to 2 metres (4 to 6 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 2.5 metres (near 8 feet).

Swell period: 10 to 15 seconds.

Swells: North at 1.2 to 2 metres (4 to 6 feet) and occasionally higher.

Surfs (breaking swells): Over 2 metres (over 6 feet). These conditions are conducive for dangerous rip currents.

Please note that surfs could be as much as twice the height of swells, depending on the bathymetry of the near shore areas.

Coastal flooding: High tides combine with onshore wind and swell actions could result in localized coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life–strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries to beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low lying coastal roads; beach closures; localized disruptions to marine recreation and businesses; financial losses; damage to coral reefs; saltwater intrusion and disruptions to potable water from desalination. High surfs can knock spectators off exposed rocks and jetties.

Precautionary: Beachgoers should be extremely cautious; bathe only where lifeguards are present or the sheltered, less affected beaches, mainly to the south.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as groins, jetties and piers. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.

Forecaster: Dale Destin