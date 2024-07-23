close
Hurricane Preparedness and Business Continuity Webinar

Are you prepared?

Learn essential strategies to ensure your business thrives during and after a hurricane and other natural disasters as Department of Disaster Management officers join the BVI Finance Break Forum series for a session on hurricane preparedness and business continuity.

This workshop will equip you with the knowledge and tools to maintain smooth business operations in the face of unforeseen
challenges, including

  • Strategies for Disaster Preparedness
  • Effective Continuity Planning
  • Comprehensive Risk Management

Register at https://bvifinance.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vkIn2-MTQmS9eIQ3Rjm6CA#/registration